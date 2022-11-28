Insurer Must Reimburse Reinsurer for Defense, Indemnity of Underlying Personal Injury Claims
November 28, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has ruled that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. (PIIC) must reimburse a reinsurer for sums it paid to defend and indemnify PIIC’s insured in an underlying personal injury action, ruling that the reinsurer had standing to bring the subrogation action under the reinsurance policy’s cut-through endorsement.
In a Nov. 23 order, Judge Lewis Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found PIIC is liable for the underlying claims because the incident was covered by its policy and PIIC was not prejudiced by any late notice of the …
FIRM NAMES
- Kennedys CMK LLP
- Marshall Conway Bradley Gollub & Weissman PC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation
November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square