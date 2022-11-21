REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties Battle Over Scope of Jury Demand in $1.9 Million Ala. Reinsurance Action


November 21, 2022



MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) has asked a federal judge for an order clarifying the scope of its initial jury demand in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns, arguing that it applies to defendant Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s counterclaims.

In a Nov. 9 motion, AMIC argues that a jury demand applies to “all issues so triable,” courts have held that a jury demand served in response to a compulsory counterclaim applies to all triable issues in both the counterclaim and the original complaint.

However, in a Nov. …

