Parties File Update in Case Accusing Enstar of Directing Subsidiary to Deny Reinsurance Claims
November 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES — The parties in a lawsuit accusing Enstar Holdings (US) LLC of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG)’s reinsurance claims have issued a joint status report, explaining they attempted to mediate a related case but did not resolve the dispute.
In a Nov. 14 report filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Enstar and CIG noted that the trial schedule and pre-trial deadlines set by the court in the related case, Cal. Capital Ins. Co. v. Maiden Reinsurance N. Am., Inc., No. 20-cv-01264 (“CIG I”), remain, with a …
FIRM NAMES
- Dentons US LLP
- Dykema Gossett LLP
