6th Cir. Asked to Resolve Benzene Coverage Appeal Involving Offshore Captive Reinsurer

CINCINNATI — The parties to a benzene coverage action have asked the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to vacate its judgment remanding the case, arguing that the citizenship of the defendant captive reinsurer has been established and that complete diversity exists.

In a Nov. 7 joint petition, the parties also seek leave to amend the insurers’ notice of removal to cure the defects in the jurisdictional allegations of Alembic Inc.’s citizenship, and asked the appellate panel to decide the fully briefed appeal on the merits.

The appellate panel remanded the case to the U.S. District Court for the Northern …