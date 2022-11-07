SPARTA Insurance Says Mass. Reinsurance Case Presents Justiciable Controversy
November 7, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has opposed Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PGIC)’s motion for partial judgment on the pleadings in a case in which SPARTA seeks payment for underlying claims pursuant to a reinsurance contract and stock purchase agreement.
In a Nov. 2 filing, SPARTA contends that it sustained millions of dollars in losses after PGIC refused to satisfy its obligations and that the case presents a justiciable controversy over SPARTA’s contractual rights.
In June 2005, PGIC and AEIC entered into a reinsurance agreement, under which AEIC’s liabilities were transferred and assumed by PGIC.
SPARTA and PGIC entered a stock …
FIRM NAMES
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook LLP
- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants
November 09, 2022
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square