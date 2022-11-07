REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

SPARTA Insurance Says Mass. Reinsurance Case Presents Justiciable Controversy


November 7, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has opposed Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PGIC)’s motion for partial judgment on the pleadings in a case in which SPARTA seeks payment for underlying claims pursuant to a reinsurance contract and stock purchase agreement.

In a Nov. 2 filing, SPARTA contends that it sustained millions of dollars in losses after PGIC refused to satisfy its obligations and that the case presents a justiciable controversy over SPARTA’s contractual rights.

In June 2005, PGIC and AEIC entered into a reinsurance agreement, under which AEIC’s liabilities were transferred and assumed by PGIC.

SPARTA and PGIC entered a stock …

FIRM NAMES
  • Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
  • Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook LLP
  • Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?

December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square

MORE DETAILS