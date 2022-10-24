Pennsylvania Insurance Co. Fires Back in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Battle
October 24, 2022
- Opposition
BOSTON — Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PIC) has opposed SPARTA Insurance Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a case in which SPARTA seeks payment from PIC for underlying claims pursuant to a reinsurance contract and stock purchase agreement.
In an Oct. 19 opposition filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, PIC contends SPARTA’s lawsuit is merely an attempt to hold PIC liable for its own contracts with policyholders after a decade of accepting payment from the company that assumed PIC’s liabilities after PIC was spun off as a …
FIRM NAMES
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook LLP
- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP
