Conn. Federal Judge Extends Stay of $6.9 Million Reinsurance Billing Case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has extended by 14 days the stay of an action in which First State Insurance Co. accuses SCOR Reinsurance Co. of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay First State’s $6.9 million billing for an underlying environmental action.

In an Oct. 21 joint status report, the parties explained to Judge Victor A. Bolden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut that they are still attempting to transition to private arbitration and that the “process has taken longer than anticipated.” The parties filed the motion after their settlement talks proved …