Ga. Trial Court to Consider Captive Reinsurer’s Request for Attorneys’ Fees, Interest
October 19, 2022
- Opinion
ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has remanded an action to a trial court to consider a captive reinsurer’s request for attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest following confirmation of a $462,971 arbitration award issued in its favor.
On Oct. 18, the court agreed with the reinsurer that the trial court should have considered the reinsurer’s request before issuing a final judgment after confirming the arbitration award.
Southern Mountain Adventures LLC (“the Dealer”) owns three vehicle dealerships in Georgia and Tennessee. In July 2006, the Dealer entered into a producer agreement with Interstate National Dealer Services Inc.
(INDS), under …
