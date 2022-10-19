REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Ga. Trial Court to Consider Captive Reinsurer’s Request for Attorneys’ Fees, Interest


October 19, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has remanded an action to a trial court to consider a captive reinsurer’s request for attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest following confirmation of a $462,971 arbitration award issued in its favor.

On Oct. 18, the court agreed with the reinsurer that the trial court should have considered the reinsurer’s request before issuing a final judgment after confirming the arbitration award.

Southern Mountain Adventures LLC (“the Dealer”) owns three vehicle dealerships in Georgia and Tennessee. In July 2006, the Dealer entered into a producer agreement with Interstate National Dealer Services Inc.

(INDS), under …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation

November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS