Ga. Trial Court to Consider Captive Reinsurer’s Request for Attorneys’ Fees, Interest

ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has remanded an action to a trial court to consider a captive reinsurer’s request for attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest following confirmation of a $462,971 arbitration award issued in its favor.

On Oct. 18, the court agreed with the reinsurer that the trial court should have considered the reinsurer’s request before issuing a final judgment after confirming the arbitration award.

Southern Mountain Adventures LLC (“the Dealer”) owns three vehicle dealerships in Georgia and Tennessee. In July 2006, the Dealer entered into a producer agreement with Interstate National Dealer Services Inc.

(INDS), under …