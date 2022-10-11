High Court Declines to Review Convictions of Platinum Partners Hedge Fund Executives

NEW YORK — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review the convictions of who Platinum Partners hedge fund executives who were found guilty of securities fraud based upon evidence that they participated in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.

On Oct. 3, the high court denied petitions for certiorari filed by Mark Nordlicht and David Levy.

A jury sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York found that Nordlicht and Levy executed a scheme to defraud bondholders of a Houston-based oil and gas company, Black …