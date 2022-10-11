Conn. Federal Judge Stays Dispute Over $6.9 Million Reinsurance Billing

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has stayed an action in which First State Insurance Co. accuses SCOR Reinsurance Co. of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay First State’s $6.9 million billing for an underlying environmental action.

In an Oct. 4 order, Judge Victor A. Bolden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut granted the parties’ joint motion, in which they explained that they are attempting to transition to private arbitration. The parties filed the motion after their settlement talks proved unsuccessful.

In the action, First State alleges SCOR is liable for the portion …