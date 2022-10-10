Scheduling Order Issued in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Action
October 10, 2022
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has issued a scheduling order in an action in which SPARTA Insurance Co. seeks payment from Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. (PGIC) for underlying claims pursuant to a reinsurance contract and stock purchase agreement.
Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ordered the parties to submit their initial disclosures by Oct. 14 and written discovery requests by Oct. 28.
Fact discovery must be completed by March 31, and motions for summary judgment must be filed by May 1. Oppositions to such motions must be filed by …
