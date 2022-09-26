Reinsurance Fund Seeks Dismissal of Railroad’s Complaint in Mine Subsidence Battle
September 26, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A reinsurance fund has moved to dismiss Union Pacific Railroad Co.’s second amended complaint in an action concerning whether the fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous cases in which it sought reimbursement from the railroad for mine subsidence claims.
In a Sept. 7 filing before Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund contends that dismissal is warranted because in Count I of the amended complaint Union Pacific seeks a ruling on matters that were already decided; and Count II is based entirely …
FIRM NAMES
- Clausen Miller PC
- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants
November 09, 2022