SPARTA Insurance Seeks Judgment on the Pleadings in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Action

BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has moved for judgment on the pleadings in a Massachusetts federal lawsuit in which it seeks payment from Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. (PGIC) for underlying claims pursuant to a reinsurance contract and stock purchase agreement.

In a Sept. 19 motion filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, SPARTA seeks declarations that PGIC is required to indemnify SPARTA for claims made under policies issued by American Employers Insurance Co. (AEIC).

In June 2005, PGIC and AEIC entered into a reinsurance agreement, under which AEIC’s liabilities …