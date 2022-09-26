Global Re Reinstated as Defendant in Neb. Federal Reinsurance Action
September 26, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has granted National Indemnity Co.’s motion to reinstate its claims against Global Reinsurance Corporation of America in an action in which NICO seeks a ruling that its reinsurers are obligated to pay billings for an underlying settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the State of Montana.
On Sept. 20, Judge Brian C. Buescher noted that after Global was dismissed from the case on Sept. 2, the parties agreed that their interests are best served by having their dispute resolved in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.
NICO insured the …
