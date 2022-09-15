Cedents Say Documents Protected in N.J. Reinsurance Action

NEWARK, N.J. — The North River Insurance Co. and United States Fire Insurance Co. contend they should not be required to produce documents in a New Jersey federal reinsurance action concerning their settlement and allocation of asbestos and silica claims asserted against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA), arguing the information is privileged and/or work product protected.

In a Sept. 12 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the cedents (“North River,” collectively) argue the documents are protected under state and federal law, and the plaintiff reinsurers “do not and cannot point to any affirmative …