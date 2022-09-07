Parties in Ohio Federal $2 Million Reinsurance Case Seek Continuance of Stay

TOLEDO, Ohio — The parties in an Ohio federal lawsuit in which reinsurers seek to recoup $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash seek continuance of a stay pending an ongoing investigation of the incident.

In an Aug. 15 joint status report filed before Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained they “continue to seek to avoid the additional costs associated with litigation until they have a more complete understanding of the cause of the accident in question.”

The plaintiff reinsurers …