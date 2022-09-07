Arbitration Concludes in Montana Reinsurance Coverage Dispute
September 7, 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — An arbitration has taken place in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties, according to a joint status report filed in Montana federal court.
In the Aug. 18 filing, the parties told Dana L. Christensen of the the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana that a decision is expected within 45 days or so.
Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACo) represents a group of Montana counties which formed a joint risk pool to provide a pooled fund …
