Union Pacific Files 2nd Amended Complaint in Mine Subsidence Reinsurance Case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has permitted Union Pacific Railroad Co to file a second amended complaint in an action concerning whether a reinsurance fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous cases in which it sought reimbursement from Union Pacific for mine subsidence claims.

In the Aug. 25 amended complaint filed before Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Union Pacific seeks declarations that the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund (IMSIF) is barred from relitigating the issued based upon collateral estoppel and res judicata.

The Superior Coal Co., …