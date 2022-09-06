Global Re Dismissed from Action Demanding Reinsurance Coverage for Asbestos Settlement
September 6, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has granted National Indemnity Co.’s motion to dismiss Global Reinsurance Corporation of America from an action in which NICO seeks a ruling that its reinsurers are obligated to pay billings for an underlying settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the State of Montana.
Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska granted NICO’s motion without prejudice on Sept. 2.
NICO insured the State of Montana under a policy effective between 1973 and 1975. The policy was reinsured in part under facultative certificates issued by Global Re …
