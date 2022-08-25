Insurer’s Motion to Compel Discovery Denied as Untimely in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Case
August 25, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has denied as untimely Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp.’s motion to compel Munich Reinsurance America Inc. to produce claims files and other information in a $1.9 million reinsurance dispute.
In an Aug. 22 order, Magistrate Judge Jerusha T. Adams of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama ruled that AMIC failed to seek leave from the court before filing the motion only four days before the discovery cutoff date.
AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities with insurance coverage. AMIC and Munich Re entered a “Casualty Excess of …
