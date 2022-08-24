Ala. Federal Judge Compels Expert Testimony in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has granted Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s motion in part to compel the testimony of two experts in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns, ruling that most of the subject matter is relevant to the claims and counterclaims.

On Aug. 22, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama held that Will H. Tankersley should testify upon matters relating to his credibility and that David Sikes must sit for an expert deposition.

Plaintiff Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. is …