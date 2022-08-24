Ala. Federal Judge Compels Expert Testimony in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Brawl
August 24, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has granted Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s motion in part to compel the testimony of two experts in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns, ruling that most of the subject matter is relevant to the claims and counterclaims.
On Aug. 22, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama held that Will H. Tankersley should testify upon matters relating to his credibility and that David Sikes must sit for an expert deposition.
Plaintiff Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. is …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston