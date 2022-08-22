Reinsurers Move to Dismiss Nebraska Action Seeking Payment of Libby Mine Billings
August 22, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Global Motion to Dismiss
- R&Q Motion to Dismiss
OMAHA, Neb. — R&Q Reinsurance Co. and Global Reinsurance Corporation of America have moved to dismiss a Nebraska federal action in which National Indemnity Co. seeks a declaratory judgment that the reinsurers are obligated to pay billings for NICO’s settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the State of Montana.
In the motions, filed on Aug. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, the reinsurers contend that in personam jurisdiction is lacking because they had insufficient contacts with the State of Nebraska.
Alternatively, the reinsurers seek dismissal or a stay pending the outcome of their …
FIRM NAMES
- Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
- Locke Lord LLP
