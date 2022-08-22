REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurers Move to Dismiss Nebraska Action Seeking Payment of Libby Mine Billings


August 22, 2022


OMAHA, Neb. — R&Q Reinsurance Co. and Global Reinsurance Corporation of America have moved to dismiss a Nebraska federal action in which National Indemnity Co. seeks a declaratory judgment that the reinsurers are obligated to pay billings for NICO’s settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the State of Montana.

In the motions, filed on Aug. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, the reinsurers contend that in personam jurisdiction is lacking because they had insufficient contacts with the State of Nebraska.

