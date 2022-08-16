N.H. High Court Upholds Approval of Claim Amendment Deadline in Home Insurance Liquidation

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld approval of a proposed Claim Amendment Deadline in The Home Insurance Co. liquidation because it strikes “a reasonable balance between the expeditious completion of the liquidation and the protection of unliquidated and undetermined claims” in accordance with Insurers Rehabilitation and Liquidation Act.

In an Aug. 12 opinion, the court explained that Home is unable to pay all policyholder claimants in full, and it will be unable to issue final disbursements to policyholder claimants until a claim amendment deadline is approved.

In June 2003, Home was declared insolvent, and the …