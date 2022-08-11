Settlement Talks in $6.9 Million Conn. Federal Reinsurance Case Unsuccessful

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal action accusing SCOR Reinsurance Co. of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay First State Insurance Co.’s $6.9 million billing for an underlying environmental action has not settled, according to a docket note.

The unsuccessful settlement conference took place on Aug. 2 between SCOR and First State Insurance Co.

First State alleged in a Feb. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut that SCOR is liable for the portion of the underlying settlement pursuant to the SCOR reinsurance certificate’s “follow the settlements” provision.

The certificate reinsures an …