Arbitrator Should Decide Arbitrability of $1 Million Reinsurance Dispute, 6th Cir. Affirms

CINCINNATI — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a $1 million action involving a medical excess reinsurance agreement affirming that an arbitrator should decide whether the dispute is arbitrable.

In a July 22 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel explained that the question of whether the time limit in the reinsurance contract’s arbitration provision applies is a procedural matter for an arbitrator to decide.

In January 2016, AHL and American National entered into a Medical Excess Reinsurance Agreement. An employee of a company that purchased an AHL Group PPO policy received health care for herself …