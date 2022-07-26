REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Arbitrator Should Decide Arbitrability of $1 Million Reinsurance Dispute, 6th Cir. Affirms


July 26, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CINCINNATI — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a $1 million action involving a medical excess reinsurance agreement affirming that an arbitrator should decide whether the dispute is arbitrable.

In a July 22 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel explained that the question of whether the time limit in the reinsurance contract’s arbitration provision applies is a procedural matter for an arbitrator to decide.

In January 2016, AHL and American National entered into a Medical Excess Reinsurance Agreement. An employee of a company that purchased an AHL Group PPO policy received health care for herself …

FIRM NAMES
  • Giarmarco Mullins & Horton PC
  • Wilson Group Law PLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Infant Formula & Gardasil

July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

MORE DETAILS