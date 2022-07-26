Arbitrator Should Decide Arbitrability of $1 Million Reinsurance Dispute, 6th Cir. Affirms
July 26, 2022
CINCINNATI — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a $1 million action involving a medical excess reinsurance agreement affirming that an arbitrator should decide whether the dispute is arbitrable.
In a July 22 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel explained that the question of whether the time limit in the reinsurance contract’s arbitration provision applies is a procedural matter for an arbitrator to decide.
In January 2016, AHL and American National entered into a Medical Excess Reinsurance Agreement. An employee of a company that purchased an AHL Group PPO policy received health care for herself …
