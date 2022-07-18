REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Discovery Ongoing in N.Y. Federal $600 Million Reinsurance Action


July 18, 2022


NEW YORK — Discovery is ongoing and there are no discovery disputes between the parties in a lawsuit accusing an Indian reinsurer of breaching binding authority agreements by refusing to pay a reinsurance intermediary $600 million in commissions.

According to a July 1 letter sent by counsel for Am RE Syndicate Inc. to Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has provided responses to AM RE’s requests for production of documents and interrogatories.

“The parties have conducted several meet and confers on these responses and are …


