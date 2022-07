S.C. School District Insurance Trust Settles Lawsuit Against Reinsurers

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A school district insurance trust has settled a lawsuit demanding $350,000 in contribution from two reinsurers toward its settlement of an assault case filed against one of its member districts, plus $27,780 in fees it incurred in defending the underlying action.

According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of South Carolina, the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust resolved its claims against Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast and Great American Insurance Co. The action has been dismissed with prejudice.

The SCSBIT issued general liability insurance policies to various South Carolina …