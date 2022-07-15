Amended Scheduling Order Issued in N.J. Reinsurance Action
July 15, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Amended Scheduling Order
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has issued an amended scheduling order in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying asbestos and silica claims asserted against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA).
On July 12, Judge James B. Clark III of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ordered the production of opening expert reports by Feb. 28, 2023, with depositions of those experts to be taken and completed within 30 days thereafter.
The parties must serve rebuttal expert reports by May 8, 2023, with depositions of those experts to be taken and completed within 30 …
FIRM NAMES
- Day Pitney LLP
- Saiber LLC
