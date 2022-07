Railroad Seeks to Amend Complaint 2nd Time in Mine Subsidence Action

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Union Pacific Railroad Co. seeks to file a second amended complaint in an action concerning whether a reinsurance fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous actions in which the fund sought reimbursement from Union Pacific for mine subsidence claims.

However, in a June 28 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund (IMSIF) has opposed Union Pacific’s motion, arguing the proposed amendments are futile and seek relief on matters already decided by the court.

The Superior Coal Co., a subsidiary of the Chicago and …