Judge Orders Production of Consultant Materials for Settlement Conference in $6.9 Million Case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal magistrate judge has ordered First State Insurance Co. to provide SCOR Reinsurance Co. with consultant materials in preparation for the parties’ Aug. 2 settlement conference in a $6.9 million reinsurance dispute.

On June 28, Judge S. Dave Vatti of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut explained the materials are relevant to SCOR’s question of whether First State’s settlement payment to its insured for an underlying environmental lawsuit, which it then allocated to the reinsured policy, was reasonable.

The judge also provided confidentiality guidelines regarding the materials, which were prepared by …