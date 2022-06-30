REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties in $600 Million Binding Authority Dispute Discuss Settlement, According to N.Y. Filing


June 30, 2022



NEW YORK — A settlement conference took place in a lawsuit accusing an Indian reinsurer of breaching binding authority agreements by refusing to pay a reinsurance intermediary $600 million in commissions.

The talks occurred on June 24 between General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and AM RE Syndicate Inc., according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In 2017, AM Re and GIC entered into two Binding Authority Agreements with GIC — an Ocean and Inland Marine Binding Authority Agreement (“Marine Binder”), and a Commercial Transportation Binding Authority Agreement (“Motor Binder”).

Under …

FIRM NAMES
  • Freeborn & Peters
  • Kennedys CMK LLC

