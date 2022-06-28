REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Settlement Reached in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Action


June 28, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice of Settlement


LOS ANGELES — A settlement was reached in a California federal action involving a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision.

A joint notice of settlement was filed on June 24 before Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability Coverage for the 2013/2014 program year. ICRMA is indemnified under a facultative reinsurance certificate issued by Argonaut Insurance Co.

StarStone National Insurance …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS