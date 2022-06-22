American National Urges Texas Federal Judge to Award it Summary Judgment in Reinsurance Brawl

GALVESTON, Texas — American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) is urging a Texas federal judge to award it summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of wrongfully denying a health insurer’s reinsurance claim arising from a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

In a June 15 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, ANIC maintains that the patient’s expenses incurred on Nov. 29, 2017, before the reinsurance agreement’s term.

Alternatively, the reinsurer accuses the cedent, Health First Health Plans Inc., of waiting to notify ANIC of the patient’s case until after the reinsurance coverage was bound. …