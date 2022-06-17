Lloyd’s Underwriters Move to Compel Discovery in N.J. Federal Reinsurance Action

NEWARK, N.J. — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London have asked a New Jersey federal judge to compel The North River Insurance Co. to produce documents in a reinsurance action concerning its settlement of asbestos and silica claims asserted against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA).

In a June 10 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Underwriters explain they also seek documents concerning communications between MSA and North River.

Underwriters contend North River is improperly withholding as privileged documents concerning its payment, settlement and allocations to the MSA policies, despite its intent to offer …