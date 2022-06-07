REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Applied Underwriters Reinsurer Denies Policyholder’s Breach of Contract Allegations


June 7, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Answer


OMAHA, Neb. — Applied Underwriters Captive Risk Assurance Company Inc. (AUCRA) has denied a policyholder’s allegations that it breached a reinsurance participation agreement (RPA) in a workers’ compensation program by significantly raising the ultimate projected claims cost without explanation.

In a May 31 answer filed before Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, AUCRA has also asserted various affirmative defenses, including failure to state a claim, failure of the plaintiff to meet its own obligations under the RPA, equitable estoppel, and failure to mitigate damages, if any.

In 2014, Applied Underwriters Inc. sold …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022

MORE DETAILS