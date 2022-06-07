8th Cir. Says Arbitrator Must Determine Arbitrability of Insured’s Crossclaim in Interpleader Action
June 7, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appellate panel has ruled that an arbitrator must determine the arbitrability of an insured’s crossclaim against SUNZ Insurance Co. in an interpleader action involving excess deductible collateral held by SUNZ in a workers’ compensation program.
On June 6, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel explained that the crossclaim is challenging the validity of the contract containing the arbitration clause; therefore, the challenge must be considered by an arbitrator, not a court.
In 2015, Benchmark Insurance Co. began administering an insurance program for large- deductible workers’ compensation policies. Benchmark retained SUNZ Insurance Solutions (SIS) as …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022
HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases
June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown