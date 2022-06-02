Arbitration Set to Begin in Montana Risk Pool Reinsurance Battle

MISSOULA, Mont. — Arbitration is set to take place in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties, according to a joint status report filed in Montana federal court.

In the May 23 filing, the parties told the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana that the arbitration hearing will take place on Aug. 8.

On May 25, Judge Dana L. Christensen ordered the parties to file a status report by Aug. 18, updating the court on the progress of the arbitration proceedings.

Montana …