Arbitration Set to Begin in Montana Risk Pool Reinsurance Battle
June 2, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Joint Status Report
MISSOULA, Mont. — Arbitration is set to take place in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties, according to a joint status report filed in Montana federal court.
In the May 23 filing, the parties told the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana that the arbitration hearing will take place on Aug. 8.
On May 25, Judge Dana L. Christensen ordered the parties to file a status report by Aug. 18, updating the court on the progress of the arbitration proceedings.
Montana …
FIRM NAMES
- Matovich Keller & Huso
- Ugrin Alexander Zadick
