REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

School District Not Required to Arbitrate Claims Against Reinsurer, Texas Court Affirms


June 1, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TYLER, Texas — A Texas appellate court has affirmed that a school district’s claims for storm damage coverage against an insurer and a reinsurer are not arbitrable because they are not based upon any obligation the reinsurer may have under the reinsurance certificate, which contains the arbitration clause.

In a May 25 opinion, the Texas Court of Appeals, 12th District, rejected the reinsurer’s argument that the school district can be compelled to arbitrate under the doctrine of direct benefits estoppel.

The Alto Independent School District obtained property insurance coverage from Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative (TREA) for …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases

June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022

MORE DETAILS