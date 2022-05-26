School District Insurer Sues Reinsurers for Contribution Toward Settlement of Sexual Assault Claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A school district insurance trust has sued two reinsurers for $350,000 in contribution toward its settlement of a sexual and physical assault case filed against one of its member districts, plus $27,780 in attorneys’ fees the trust incurred in defending the underlying action.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of South Carolina on May 10, the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust contends Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast and Great American Insurance Co. breached the reinsurance contracts by refusing to pay the claims.

The SCSBIT issued general liability insurance …