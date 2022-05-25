REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

$93 Million Settlement Approved in ‘Cost of Insurance’ Lawsuit Against John Hancock


May 25, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has approved a $93 million settlement of a class action accusing a life insurer of imposing an improper “cost of insurance” rate increase on policyholders in violation of state insurance laws and the terms of the policies.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approved the settlement on May 17, which calls for a cash settlement fund equal to 91.25 percent of all COI overcharges collected by John Hancock from the policies through Aug. 31, 2021. The final settlement fund is $93,097,406.

The …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS