Municipal Insurer Opposes Munich Re’s Motion to Compel Testimony of Experts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. has opposed Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s motion to compel the testimony of two experts in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns.

In a May 16 filing before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, AMIC argues that expert Will H. Tankersley’s discussions with AMIC about his civil rights experience are protected by attorney-client privilege.

AMIC further that expert David Sikes has already given 10 hours of testimony regarding AMIC’s internal practices related to reinsurance claims.

AMIC …