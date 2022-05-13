REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsured Surety’s $1.8 Million Settlement of Claims Reasonable, Judge Rules


May 13, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal judge has ruled that a reinsured surety reasonably settled claims filed against it and an insured contractor pursuant to performance and payment bonds covering two sewer projects in Charleston, W. Va., rejecting the contractor’s argument that the settlement was unreasonable.

In an April 21 order, Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia granted the surety and reinsurer’s motion to dismiss the settled claims.

The Sanitary Board of the City of Charleston, W. Va., awarded Tri-State Pipeline Inc. a $9.8 million contract …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS