N.Y. Federal Judge Denies Convicted Platinum Partners Execs' Motions for New Trial

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied the motions for a new trial of two Platinum Partners hedge fund executives who were convicted of securities fraud based upon evidence that they participated in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.

In a May 10 order, Judge Brian M. Cogan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York found the evidence supported the convictions of Mark Nordlicht and David Levy.

The litigation is based upon a scheme allegedly executed by Nordlicht and Levy to defraud bondholders …