N.Y. Federal Judge Denies Convicted Platinum Partners Execs' Motions for New Trial
May 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied the motions for a new trial of two Platinum Partners hedge fund executives who were convicted of securities fraud based upon evidence that they participated in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.
In a May 10 order, Judge Brian M. Cogan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York found the evidence supported the convictions of Mark Nordlicht and David Levy.
The litigation is based upon a scheme allegedly executed by Nordlicht and Levy to defraud bondholders …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases
June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick