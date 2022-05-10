Settlement Conference Scheduled in $6.9 Million Reinsurance Case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A settlement conference has been scheduled before a Connecticut federal magistrate judge in a $6.9 million reinsurance dispute between SCOR Reinsurance Co. and First State Insurance Co.

In a May 5 order, Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut directed local counsel to notify an pro hac vice counsel of the date and time of the conference.

First State alleges in a Feb. 9 complaint that SCOR is liable for the portion of an underlying settlement pursuant to the certificate’s “follow the settlements” provision.

The certificate reinsures an excess …