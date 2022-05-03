Reinsurer Moves for Summary Judgment in Texas Breach of Contract Action

GALVESTON, Texas — American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) has moved for summary judgment in a Texas federal lawsuit accusing it of wrongfully denying a health insurer’s reinsurance claim arising from a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

In the April 29 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, ANIC maintains that the patient’s expenses incurred on Nov. 29, 2017, before the reinsurance agreement’s term.

Alternatively, the reinsurer accuses the cedent, Health First Health Plans Inc., of waiting to notify ANIC of the patient’s case until after the reinsurance coverage was bound. Health First is …