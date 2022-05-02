Munich Re Moves to Compel Testimony of Experts in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has asked a federal judge to compel the testimony of two of Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC)’s experts in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns.

In an April 29 motion filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Munich Re argues that Will H. Tankersley should be compelled to testify on matters relating to his credibility, and to his discussions with AMIC about his civil rights experience.

Munich Re also argues that expert David …