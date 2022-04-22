Wash. Federal Magistrate Judge Recommends Arbitration of Risk Pool’s Claims Against Reinsurer
SEATTLE — A Washington federal magistrate judge has recommended arbitration of an action in which a risk management pool is seeking contribution from Sompo International Reinsurance and another reinsurer for an underlying settlement of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against a member school district.
In an April 20 report and recommendation, Magistrate Judge S. Kate Vaughan of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington also opined that the Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP)’s claims should be dismissed, rather than stayed, because they are all arbitrable.
WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other …
