Briefing on Immunity Ordered In TIG’s $33 Million Action Against Argentina

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge has ruled that the Republic of Argentina may challenge subject matter jurisdiction in a case in which TIG Insurance Co. is attempting to enforce two arbitration awards totaling $33 million issued against the country’s state-owned insurer.

However, in an April 18 order, Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the parties to file more briefing on whether Argentina impliedly waived its immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and whether a 2001 judgment against the state-owned insurer can be enforced against Argentina.

Beginning in 1979, Argentina, …