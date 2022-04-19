Calif. Federal Follow-The-Settlements Action Remanded
April 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Stipulation
LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has remanded to state court an action in which Pacific Employers Insurance Co. (PEIC) has demanded contribution from Global Reinsurance Corporation of America for an underlying settlement of asbestos claims filed against PEIC’s insured, Ameron Inc.
Judge Tamara Waters of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued the order on April 14, in response to the parties’ stipulation to remand the case to the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
PEIC alleges Global Re is liable for $770,374 under a facultative reinsurance certificate for its share of defense and indemnity …
FIRM NAMES
- Aiwasian & Associates
- Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP
