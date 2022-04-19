Fla. Federal Fraud Action Against Former Markel CEO Settles

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which an investor accused former CEO Anthony Belisle of causing it to lose $20 million by fraudulently inducing it to invest in a fund tied to reinsurance business operated by an affiliate of Markel CATCo Investment Management Limited.

In an April 14 order, Judge Sheri P. Chappell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida explained that the parties reached a global settlement and stipulated to dismissal of the claims with prejudice. Each party will bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

HWH Realty Holdings …